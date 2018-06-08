Every spark a potential disaster in California

President Donald Trump declared a major emergency in California as crews continued to battle devastating wildfires. The Mendocino Complex Fire, which flanks Clear Lake in Northern California, expanded at breakneck speed Sunday and was setting records as one of the state’s largest fires ever. Burning in mostly rural areas, the fire has threatened 9,300 structures, destroyed 68 homes, and damaged 12 other homes. A seventh person died in the Carr Fire in nearby Shasta County on Saturday. Jairus Ayeta was working to restore power in dangerous terrain and suffered fatal injuries in a vehicle accident. Armies of firefighters and fleets of aircraft continue battling the blazes. “Every ember lights a spot fire,” Cal Fire Battalion Chief Russ Fowler said. “It’s a 100 percent probability of ignition.” Officials said a flat tire caused the Carr Fire when the rim of the wheel scraped he asphalt, creating sparks.