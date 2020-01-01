Evangelical educators speak out against racism

Academics from the executive committee of the Evangelical Theological Society published a joint statement on Monday condemning racism as contrary to Scripture and the evangelical gospel. The signatories include Albert Mohler, D.A. Carson, and David Dockery, among others. The group said the statement is insufficient but necessary and called upon more people to affirm the power of the gospel and declare the evil of racism.

What does the statement say? It noted that Scripture does not discriminate by color and everyone comes to God on the same terms. The statement highlighted Jesus’ reconciliation of the Jews and Gentiles and his example of loving our neighbors as ourselves. “This invites us to be swifter to listen to others than to speak, to mourn with those who suffer, and to join them in acting for justice on their behalf,” it reads.

Dig deeper: View the complete statement here.