Evacuees pack shelters in Harvey’s aftermath

Harvey moved into southwest Louisiana early Wednesday, bringing with it the incessant rain that has devastated the Houston area. At least 18 people have died in the aftermath of the tropical storm, and rescuers have pulled 13,000 more from floodwaters. A Houston police officer died Sunday after water overwhelmed his patrol car while he attempted to drive to work, and a mother in Beaumont, Texas, drowned as she and her toddler were swept into a canal. The child survived by clinging to her mother as they floated away. About 17,000 people have sought shelter after being displaced from their homes, and the number is sure to rise. Houston’s largest shelter housed 10,000 people—twice its initial intended capacity—as two additional mega-shelters opened Tuesday for the overflow.

See “Harvey Relief” for information on organizations assisting victims affected by the storm.