Evacuations and warnings continue for Indonesian volcano

Bad weather and a column of ash are hampering efforts to monitor Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau island volcano, and officials are concerned it could it could trigger another tsunami. On Friday, authorities said the search for victims of Saturday’s tsunami would extend into January. Residents of nearby islands have been told to stay away from the coastline after an eruption on Anak Krakatau caused a tsunami last weekend, killing at least 426 people and displacing 40,000 others. High seas, clouds, and further eruptions have made it difficult to visually inspect the volcano, which partially collapsed after it erupted.

About 1,600 people have been evacuated from Sebesi, the island nearest Anak Krakatau, and 2,800 more will be transported off the island Friday. Indonesia’s disaster agency said the emergency period for Banten province in Java would end Jan. 9 and on Friday for Lampung province in Sumatra.