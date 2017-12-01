European Union moves to punish Poland

The executive arm of the European Union triggered an unprecedented sanctions procedure Wednesday against Poland over planned judicial reforms. The commission said Poland’s changes to its judicial system are a threat to the separation of powers and the country’s rule of law. The warning comes in reaction to moves from Poland’s conservative Law and Justice party during its two years in power to seize greater control of the justice system. This is the first time the European Union has censored one of its member states in this way. The commission invoked Article 7, setting up a process that could lead to stripping Poland of its voter rights in the European Union. That is unlikely, though, since it would take unanimous consent from all member countries. “We are doing this for Poland, for Polish citizens,” said Frans Timmermans, vice president of the European Commission, while announcing the decision. “Today in Poland the constitutionality of legislation can no longer be guaranteed.” British Prime Minister Theresa May, whose country voted to leave the European Union, plans to visit Poland on Thursday.