European countries split over AstraZeneca vaccine

Bulgaria, Denmark, Iceland, and Norway suspended use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine this week following reports that some recipients developed blood clots and one died. Other countries around the world have delayed use of this particular shot or avoided specific batches. The European Medicines Agency said it has no evidence the shot caused the blood clots, and several other countries have opted to continue distribution.

What about in the United States? The Food and Drug Administration has not authorized AstraZeneca’s vaccine, so Americans aren’t receiving it. But the U.S. government has stockpiled more than 10 million doses of the shot, and some allies have asked the Biden administration to release some for overseas use. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he wants states to make all adults eligible to receive the first dose of an immunization by May 1. The government expects to have enough doses to accomplish that by the end of March.

Dig deeper: Read Mindy Belz’s report about poorer countries’ efforts to obtain enough COVID-19 vaccines.