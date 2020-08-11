“Europe’s last dictator” holds on, for now

Streets in the capital city of Minsk and other cities in Belarus looked like war zones this week, with armored cars and security forces patrolling. Before and during Sunday’s disputed presidential election, riot police in ski masks and black clothing snatched journalists and civilians and took them away in unmarked vans.

After ruling Belarus with an iron fist for 26 years, President Alexander Lukashenko’s grasp is slipping, despite winning reelection and his unlikely challenger, a young homemaker and former school teacher, fleeing the country.

Often referred to as “Europe’s last dictator,” Lukashenko has suppressed dissent and used secret police to crack down on defiance in the former Soviet republic since 1994. A faltering economy and delayed response to the coronavirus only fueled opposition to his authoritarian government.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, 37, decided to challenge Lukashenko in the presidential election after the government arrested her husband, Sergei, and barred him from registering as a candidate. He is still in jail. Tikhanovskaya didn’t intend to govern if she won. She campaigned on promises to hold a free election as soon as possible after becoming president, roll back authoritarian measures, institute term limits, and release political prisoners.

Lukashenko in response unleashed the government against his opposition, using the military to intimidate voters, blocking and jailing some opposition candidates, and causing internet outages. But opponents continued to criticize his leadership. Many voters wore white clothes or bracelets as they cast ballots for Tikhanovskaya. One businessman told The Guardian his vote for her was “voting against being afraid.”

On Sunday, Lukashenko claimed to capture 80 percent of the vote. Although Belarus bans independent polling, exit surveys at several Minsk polling stations supported Tikhanovskaya’s claims that the posted results were false, according to The Independent. Exit polls taken outside Belarusian embassies in other countries gauged her support level at nearly 80 percent.

After Tikhanovskaya disputed the results with election officials on Monday, authorities detained her. She surfaced in Lithuania the next day. Aides and the Lithuanian foreign minister said the Lukashenko regime pressured to leave. In a video, she encouraged protesters to go home.

“It’s very difficult to resist pressure when your family and all your inner circle have been taken hostage,” said her associate Maria Kolesnikova.

But daily protests have continued in cities throughout the country. On Wednesday, hundreds of women marched peacefully in Minsk to show solidarity with the injured and imprisoned. Lukashenko threatened to crush the dissent saying, “We will not allow the country to be torn apart.” Government security forces have beaten, gassed, and shot protesters with rubber bullets. At least one protester has died, while hundreds of others were injured. Authorities detained nearly 7,000 people and had released about 2,000 by Friday. Some of the detainees reported being tortured and beaten.

“We worked up the courage and came out to rally,” 23-year-old Ksenia Ilyashevich said. “Hundreds and thousands of Belarusians express solidarity with us but are afraid. We stand here for all.”

The bloody aftermath of Sunday’s election drew condemnation from U.S. and European leaders. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the elections were “not free or fair” and urged Lukashenko to stop using force against protesters. He later added that the United States would try to help Belarus gain freedom and democracy. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., asked the Trump administration to withdraw plans to install an ambassador in Minsk, according to The Hill. The European Union demanded the immediate release of protesters and threatened sanctions.

Lukashenko may be in trouble now that his opposition knows it is the majority, said Belarusian economist and political commentator Syarhey Chaly. “They know that the election was stolen,” he told Radio Free Europe. “And a return to ordinary life—I can't imagine how that will be possible.”