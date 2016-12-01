Europe, Africa to work together on migration crisis

Pakistani Christian teen remains jailed
Pakistani police continue to detain a Christian teenager for allegedly burning pages of a Quran despite mounting evidence of his innocence.
A Muslim man accused 16-year-old Asif Masih of burning Quranic pages from a book he took from an Islamic shrine in the remote village of Jamkay Cheema on Aug. 20, according to World Watch Monitor. A mob formed and attacked Masih, trying to beat and kill him even after police intervened.
“Until [police] arrived, Asif was still being beaten up and, out of fear, confessed that he had burned the pages,” Waheed Masih, Asif’s uncle, told World Watch Monitor.
Asif’s family insists the Quran-burning incident never happened and said the boy is illiterate and has learning difficulties. They blamed the accusation on a “business rivalry.”
Others in the community disputed the charges. One imam claimed he witnessed the desecration at the shrine at the same time he would have been leading prayers at his own mosque 2 kilometers away. False accusations of blasphemy or Quran desecration are common in Pakistan, and innocent people are often punished, according to Amnesty International.
“Once a person is accused, they become ensnared in a system that offers them few protections, presumes them guilty, and fails to safeguard them against people willing to use violence,” Audrey Gaughran, Amnesty International’s director of global issues, said in 2016.
The Islamic government of Pakistan can punish Quran desecration with life in prison, and a blasphemy conviction carries a death sentence, although officials have not yet executed anyone for blasphemy. —Julia A. Seymour