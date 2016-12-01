Europe, Africa to work together on migration crisis

The leaders of seven European and African nations on Monday agreed to tighten border controls and grant asylum to vulnerable migrants in response to the crisis of persistent illegal migration across the Mediterranean Sea.

French President Emmanuel Macron described the summit as the most effective and far-reaching in months and called the migration crisis a “problem that concerns us all and that cannot be solved without us all.”

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Spain agreed to help Chad and Niger settle “particularly vulnerable migrants” in Europe. Those whose names appear on an eligibility list provided by the United Nations refugee agency and who are registered with authorities in Chad and Niger would be allowed to immigrate legally to Europe. The nations also pledged to help African countries with border control in a bid to curtail the flow of migrants passing through Libya.

Countries like France and Italy have employed individual policies in responding to the crisis. The Italian government has backed up Libya’s coast guard patrol and rescue efforts. The country also spearheaded the release of a code of conduct for search and rescue operators off the Libyan coast. Several of the operators said the requirements created a hostile environment and suspended their efforts. The number of migrants arriving in Italy from Libya via the Mediterranean dropped by 70 percent in July and August compared to last year. But aid groups have warned the reduction could mean more migrants remain stranded at unsafe camps in war-torn Libya.

The migrants also seek out alternate passages. The route from Morocco to Spain has seen an increase this year. The International Organization for Migration said Spain has taken in 8,385 migrants this year, more than all arrivals into the country recorded last year. Earlier in 2016, the route from Libya to Italy similarly witnessed an increase in activity after the European Union reached a deal with Turkey that significantly reduced activity on the Greek route.

African leaders present at the summit—the prime minister of Libya’s UN-backed government, Fayez al-Sarraj; Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou; and Chadian President Idriss Deby—drew attention to poverty and lack of education as the lead drivers of migration toward Europe. They called for more help in fighting human trafficking.

Ebrahim Deen, an analyst with the Afro–Middle East Center in South Africa, said the summit’s resolution could have little effect since it still responds to the symptoms of migration and not the causes. Deen said processing migrants for asylum requires time and temporary housing as they await confirmation. The process could trigger more abuse and corruption, he said.

“It needs to be a process that’s more transparent and focuses on instability and other root causes,” Deen said.