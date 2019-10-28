EU tells U.K. to take more time on Brexit

The European Union extended the Brexit deadline by three months over the protest of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson proposed a deal he said would work in time for the previous deadline, which the EU had set for Thursday, but Parliament refused to ratify it. Without support from legislators or the EU, the timeline is out of Johnson’s hands at this point. But he hopes he can win approval for new elections on Dec. 12 that would help him build more support for Brexit in Parliament.

Any new Brexit terms to know? The EU is calling its latest offer to push back the deadline to Jan 31, 2020, a “flextension” because Britain could leave the bloc on Dec. 1 or Jan. 1 if it works out a plan in time. U.K. residents who want the ordeal to end are suffering from “Brexhaustion.”

