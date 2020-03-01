EU reopens borders to some nations

U.S. citizens cannot travel to the European Union for at least another two weeks. Starting on Wednesday, the bloc will partially reopen its countries’ borders to travelers from 14 countries that have declining COVID-19 infection numbers or rates comparable to those of EU member nations. The list includes Canada, Rwanda, Tunisia, and New Zealand, among others. Travel from Russia, India, and Brazil, which are still battling to control the pandemic, remains restricted.

How will the EU decide when to fully reopen? It will update the list every two weeks, adding or dropping countries as conditions change. The travel ban does not cover non-EU citizens already in the region or residents of the United Kingdom, which left the union in January.

Dig deeper: Read Jenny Lind Schmitt’s account of her return from Europe in March.