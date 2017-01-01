EU nations begin Parliament vote

Voters in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands on Thursday kicked off four days of voting for seats in the European Parliament. Citizens throughout the 28-member bloc will elect 751 lawmakers, with final results expected on Sunday. Populist leaders across the bloc presented a united front ahead of the vote. But U.K. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn warned in a message Thursday that “the far-right is on the rise,” noting that “the actions we take now will have huge consequences for our future.”

Britain is participating in the election after failing to end its stalemate over Brexit, throwing the future of Prime Minister Theresa May’s leadership into doubt. The nation’s 73 lawmakers in the EU Parliament would lose their seats if and when the U.K. leaves the EU.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he does not plan for the Netherlands to follow the Britain’s path. “For our safety, for our jobs, for our prosperity, our stability we need to stay a part of European Union,” he said, after casting his vote.