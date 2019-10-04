EU leaders discuss another Brexit delay

European Union leaders on Wednesday began talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May to consider extending the Brexit deadline again. After the EU postponed the original exit date, Britain is scheduled to leave the bloc on Friday, with or without a transition plan. Last week, May asked for a second extension until June 30.

European Council President Donald Tusk on Tuesday proposed a flexible extension for the country that will not exceed one year, allowing Britain to leave earlier if it comes up with an exit strategy. In the draft conclusions from Wednesday, the EU leaders said Britain must act “in a constructive and responsible manner throughout this unique period.” The conditions of the agreement would ensure that Britain will not obstruct the union’s proceedings during the extension and would likely require Britain to participate in upcoming EU parliamentary elections. May met earlier with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to garner support. Merkel said she favors a “delay of several months.”