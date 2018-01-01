EU imposes taxes on iconic American imports

The European Union began enforcing tariffs on U.S. goods Friday, items selected to hurt U.S. President Donald Trump’s political base. The imports covered by the import tax include bourbon, peanut butter, orange juice, and Harley Davidson motorcycles. The new tariffs, adopted in retaliation for Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from around the world, cover $3.4 billion in U.S. products. The EU trade commissioner admitted the 28-member bloc chose the items because they are iconically American. The tariff tit for tat is part of a global trade dispute that began with Trump earlier this month. The EU tariffs follow similar moves from China, retaliation for U.S. taxes on $34 billion in Chinese goods.