EU health officials urge use of AstraZeneca vaccine
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 3/16/21, 04:26 pm
The European Medicines Agency plans to release a recommendation on Thursday on the safety of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shots. But in the meantime, the drug regulator said there is “no indication” the vaccine causes blood clots. AstraZeneca said the 37 reports of the blood clots among more than 17 million recipients is a lower rate than experts would expect among the general population.
Have more countries paused use of the shot? Sweden on Tuesday became the latest to temporarily halt distribution. Only a handful of European nations, including Britain, have decided to press on with the vaccine. The decision to hold off on using the cheaper and lower maintenance AstraZeneca vaccine is weightier in countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo that rely on it more heavily. Thailand had paused distribution but changed its mind on Tuesday when Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha received a dose.
Dig deeper: Listen to Sarah Schweinsberg’s report on The World and Everything in It on the increasing demand for vaccine doses in the United States.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. She is a Patrick Henry College and World Journalism Institute graduate. Rachel resides with her husband in Wheaton, Ill.
Comments
HANNAH.Posted: Tue, 03/16/2021 06:43 pm
Related to “the increasing demand for vaccine doses in the United States,” Dig deeper into the future of the world. Israel is experiencing “ongoing medical apartheid” regarding the mRNA injections. Ilana Rachel Daniel, health advisor and politician, reveals that “at record speed, the government of Israel is trying to vaccinate the entire population – including pregnant women and small children.” Persevering with hope, perhaps Ms. Daniel could be a future World “Daniel of the Year”!