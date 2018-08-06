EU expands same-sex spousal rights

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) this week ruled all EU countries, even those that define marriage as the union of one man and one woman, must recognize same-sex spouses, a decision that threatens the sovereignty of EU member states when it comes to marriage and family law.

The ruling by the Luxembourg-based court ended a six-year legal battle between a gay couple—Adrian Coman and Claibourn Hamilton—and Romania. The couple, both age 46, married in Belgium in 2010. When they tried to move to Romania a few years later, immigration authorities refused to grant Hamilton, an American, permanent residency as the spouse of Coman, a Romanian, because Romania does not recognize same-sex marriage.

The couple said the decision violated the “right to free movement” granted to EU citizens, whose spouses can become residents under EU law.

The Constitutional Court of Romania submitted the case to the CJEU in 2016.

The CJEU ruled Tuesday that EU states “may not obstruct the freedom of residence” of EU citizens by withholding residence from same-sex spouses, but members may retain “the freedom whether or not to authorize marriage between persons of the same sex.”

Of the 28 EU member states, almost half either do not recognize same-sex marriage or constitutionally define marriage as the union of one man and one woman. The latter include Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Slovakia. (Though not yet passed, more than 3 million Romanians signed a 2016 citizen initiative to define marriage as the union of one man and one woman in the nation’s constitution. The measure is still pending.)

The CJEU ruling narrowly defined ‘spouse’ as including same-sex partners for family reunification in cross-border situations, but the narrow scope could be short lived, according to Alina Tryfonidou, an associate professor in EU Law at the University of Reading in England.

Once a country accepts same-sex married couple as spouses for immigration purposes, “it would appear anomalous to strip them of this status for other legal purposes, regardless of whether those situations fall within the scope of EU law,” wrote Tryfonidou. Other legal purposes could include taxation, inheritance, pensions, hospital visitation rights, and parenting.

Time will tell, but the CJEU ruling likely redefined marriage for all EU citizens, said Adina Portaru, a Romanian citizen and legal counsel for ADF International: “By redefining the term ‘spouse,’ the Court of Justice signals its disrespect for national sovereignty and diversity in the EU, and it risks creating legal chaos as a result.”