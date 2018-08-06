EU expands same-sex spousal rights

A dame for legal prostitution
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II this week honored a New Zealand woman who worked to legalize prostitution in her country. Catherine Healy, 62, a former sex worker, was made a dame companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit on Monday.
Healy worked as a primary school teacher before becoming a sex worker in a brothel in the 1980s. She formed the New Zealand Prostitutes Collective in 1987 to advocate for legal protections for sex workers and the decriminalization of prostitution. The New Zealand Parliament legalized prostitution by one vote in 2003.
“Hopefully my award is useful for every sex worker,” Healy said. “We are not about fixing sex workers, we’re about recognizing them.”
Healy said she has seen a steady flow of academics from Britain, Holland, and other European nations come to examine the New Zealand model of legalized prostitution.
But critics argue regulating the industry does not protect women from trafficking and abuse. A heart-wrenching investigation into Amsterdam’s legal red light district by Britain’s The Daily Mail in February found a “far more grim, sordid, and dangerous” reality—trafficking, abuse, and blackmail. “We are being sold like something in a shop,” a woman forced to work in Amsterdam told the Mail. —K.C.
Comments
JerryMPosted: Fri, 06/08/2018 08:37 pm
A depressing, but nonetheless important, series of news stories.
May I suggest a couple of changes:
1. The photo, particularly given the faces are hidden, be changed. For the purposes of this story we really do not need a photo of one man's hand in the crotch of another man. Holding hands is one thing but the sexual overtones here are unnecessary.
2. The terms "marriage" and "spouse" be placed in quotations when referring to same-sex couples. By using these terms without quotation marks in this context we are essentially ceding the battle on the basis of semantics alone. This is biblical worldview journalism, isn't it? I would encourage you to have the courage to represent the story this way.