EU chief sounds off on Brexit impasse

European Council President Donald Tusk caused an uproar on Wednesday when he said there’s a “special place in hell” for the politicians promoting Brexit “without even a sketch of a plan.” Tusk made the comment during a news conference in Brussels as he reiterated the European Union will not renegotiate its separation deal with Britain.

Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, but Prime Minister Theresa May is still seeking a compromise on the Irish border portion of the Brexit deal. The EU and Britain agreed on a “backstop,” which would keep an open border between the U.K.’s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland. But lawmakers in Parliament argued it could keep Britain tied to the bloc indefinitely.

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid said Tusk’s comment was “out of order.” Andrea Leadsom, leader of the House of Commons, also called the remarks “pretty unacceptable and pretty disgraceful.”