Ethiopian troops march toward Tigray capital

Roads are blocked and airports are closed while trucks carrying food, fuel, and medical supplies are stuck outside the borders of the Tigray region in Ethiopia. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent federal troops to the region’s capital in a bid to end the two-week war.

How does this affect residents? Nearly 30,000 Ethiopians have fled the conflict into neighboring Sudan. Abiy’s office on Wednesday said it primarily targeted members of the regional leadership, but the offensive has closed banks and cut off aid to an area already devastated by a locust outbreak. More than 1,000 citizens of other countries, including the United States, were unable to leave the region before the borders closed.

