Ethiopian leader wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday praised Ethiopia’s prime minister for ending the 20-year war with neighboring Eritrea. Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018 and brokered a deal to give Eritrea control over some disputed lands. The committee said that while some may believe it is too soon to give the 43-year-old prime minister the Nobel Peace Prize, “it is now that Abiy Ahmed’s efforts need recognition and encouragement.”

What was the significance of the conflict? Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993, but war broke out after a border dispute in 1998. The fighting divided families and hindered the development of a constitution and democratic government in Eritrea.

