Ethics panel to investigate Nevada lawmaker

WASHINGTON—The House Ethics Committee announced Friday it has launched an investigation into sexual harassment accusations made against Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev. Kihuen, 37, joined Congress in January after serving six years in the Nevada Senate. Two weeks ago, BuzzFeed News reported a 25-year-old woman left her job with Kihuen’s campaign last year after repeated, unwanted sexual advances. On Wednesday, The Nevada Independent reported claims from a second woman who said Kihuen touched her inappropriately and sent her suggestive text messages in 2015 while he was in the Nevada legislature. The House Ethics Committee noted in a statement it’s aware of public accusations made against Kihuen but the start of an investigation does not confirm any violations. After the second accusation, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called on Kihuen to resign, a suggestion he’s so far rebuffed. “As I’ve said previously, I intend to fully cooperate, and I welcome an opportunity to clear my name,” Kihuen said in a statement regarding the ethics investigation. Three lawmakers have resigned this month amid ethics probes into accusations of misconduct. On Thursday, Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, announced he would retire next year amid accusations from several staff members that he sexually harassed them.