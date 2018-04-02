Esty to leave Congress over office abuse scandal

U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn., announced Monday she would not seek reelection because of a harassment scandal in her office that has led to calls for her resignation. Reports emerged last week that Esty waited to fire her male chief of staff until several months after he left a female staffer a belligerent voicemail threatening to kill her if she did not answer his calls. An internal investigation revealed more widespread accusations of abuse against the man, Tony Baker. Esty said Monday she determined “it is in the best interest of my constituents and my family to end my time in Congress at the end of this year and not seek reelection.” Before news of the controversy broke, Esty called for tougher harassment protections for congressional staffers and was among those demanding that then–U.S. Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., resign over accusations of sexual misconduct. Esty is in her third term in Congress.