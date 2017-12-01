1345
Donate Donate
The Sift Here’s what we’re Sifting today

Erie, Pa., buried under 5 feet of snow

by Onize Ohikere
Posted 12/27/17, 10:14 am

Officials in Erie, Pa., on Wednesday declared a snow emergency as the city finds itself blanketed with more than 5 feet of the white stuff—with more on the way. A storm dumped 34 inches of snow in Erie on Christmas Day, an all-time daily record, with another 24.5 inches falling on Tuesday, bringing the total to more than 62.9 inches since Saturday. Forecasters predict an additional 2 to 4 inches on Wednesday. Officials say roads are “dangerous and impassable.” Meanwhile, forecasters warn of dangerously cold wind chills in other parts of the country. Wind chill advisories remain in effect in all of North Dakota and Wisconsin, and in parts of South Dakota, Minnesota, Indiana, and Michigan. Advisories are also in effect for parts of Maine, Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire.

Read more from The Sift
Onize Ohikere

Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.

Read More from this Writer
ADVERTISEMENT

Social Trending

  • Ohio passes Down syndrome abortion ban

    Pro-life advocates are confident Gov. John Kasich will sign the law

  • Uncaging the lion

    R.C. Sproul, who died Thursday at age 78, on teaching, preaching, and the crisis within evangelicalism

  • A great sexual reckoning

    A flood of harassment cases reminds us that sex is sacred and transgression is costly. Yet even in a fallen world, faithful men and women can treat one another with honor

You Send Me!