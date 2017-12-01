Erie, Pa., buried under 5 feet of snow

Officials in Erie, Pa., on Wednesday declared a snow emergency as the city finds itself blanketed with more than 5 feet of the white stuff—with more on the way. A storm dumped 34 inches of snow in Erie on Christmas Day, an all-time daily record, with another 24.5 inches falling on Tuesday, bringing the total to more than 62.9 inches since Saturday. Forecasters predict an additional 2 to 4 inches on Wednesday. Officials say roads are “dangerous and impassable.” Meanwhile, forecasters warn of dangerously cold wind chills in other parts of the country. Wind chill advisories remain in effect in all of North Dakota and Wisconsin, and in parts of South Dakota, Minnesota, Indiana, and Michigan. Advisories are also in effect for parts of Maine, Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire.