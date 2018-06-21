Erdogan strengthens grip on Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s victory in Sunday’s presidential race paves the way for the country’s 15-year leader to broaden his control. His reelection ultimately means increased executive powers for Erdogan, whom analysts and opponents fear will launch a full-fledged authoritarian regime.

The High Electoral Board declared Erdogan the winner with an unofficial count giving him 53 percent of the vote. Muharrem Ince, the major opposition contender from the Republican People’s Party, received 31 percent of the vote.

Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party also won 43 percent of the vote for seats in parliament. Sadi Guven, head of the electoral board, said five parties had passed the 10 percent mark necessary to enter the Grand National Assembly. The Justice and Development Party and its ally, the National Movement Party, together won a 59 percent majority in the 600-member legislative body.

In a victory speech delivered from his party’s office in Ankara, Erdogan welcomed the victory as “an example to the rest of the world” and vowed to combat terror groups and “liberate Syrian lands.”

“We have received the message that has been given to us in the ballot boxes,” he said. “We will fight even more with the strength you provided us with this election.”

In April, Erdogan had called for snap elections, which analysts described as an attempt to act ahead of the country’s worsening economy. The vote came after a referendum last year that narrowly ushered in constitutional reforms to concentrate more power in the office of the president. The new system means Erdogan will assume the powers of the prime minister, maintain control of the Cabinet, and make decisions on security policies, all with limited checks and balances.

Ince welcomed the electoral outcome, but criticized the new presidential system. “Turkey has cut off its ties with democratic values,” he said, adding that the country has transitioned “to a one-man regime in the fullest sense.”

Already, Erdogan has exercised increased autonomy, keeping the country under a state of emergency after a failed coup in 2016. The restriction brought a crackdown on tens of thousands of dissidents, with the government shutting down or seizing control of media outlets. One presidential candidate, Selahattin Demirtas, staged his campaign from a prison cell while facing terrorism charges. Demirtas’ pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party passed the 10 percent vote threshold required to secure parliamentary seats.

The Turkish government also continues to hold American pastor Andrew Brunson, detained since 2016 on terror and espionage charges.

Gönül Tol, director of the Center for Turkish Studies at the Middle East Institute, said Erdogan’s new tenure will bring “more of what we have seen since 2015: polarization along ethnic lines, anti-Western rhetoric, and a hawkish Kurdish policy at home and in the region.”