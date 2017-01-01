Erdogan’s party loses again in Istanbul race

Turkey’s opposition party won in a do-over election Sunday for Istanbul’s mayoral seat, signifying a major defeat for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party. Ekrem Imamoglu from the Republican People’s Party secured 54 percent of the votes. Former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim from the ruling Islamist Justice and Development Party emerged with 45 percent, according to initial results.

Imamoglu narrowly won the initial vote in March, which the ruling party contested over claims of procedural irregularities. Turkey’s electoral board annulled the results and ordered Sunday’s election. The ruling party in March also lost mayoral seats in the capital, Ankara, and Izmir, the country’s third-largest city.

“You have protected the reputation of democracy in Turkey with the whole world watching,” Imamoglu said as he thanked his supporters.

Tens of thousands of people attended impromptu celebrations in Istanbul on Sunday night. Erdogan tweeted congratulations to Imamoglu on his victory.