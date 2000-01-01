$455,188
Erdogan holds onto Turkish presidency

by Onize Ohikere
Posted 6/25/18, 11:41 am

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emerged as the winner in Sunday’s national election, giving the 15-year incumbent at least five more years in office. According to unofficial results, Erdogan secured about 52.6 percent of the votes while Muharram Ince, the major opposition contender from the Republican People’s Party, won 30.7 percent. In parliamentary elections, Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party also won 42.5 percent of the vote. Erdogan in his victory speech promised to “fight terroristic organizations” and increase the country’s international standing. “Our flag would flutter more freely, the peace of every citizen will be advanced,” he said. Erdogan has ruled Turkey as president since 2003. The country adopted a new executive presidential system after a narrow referendum last year. The president will assume the powers of the prime minister, appoint high-level officials, and make decisions on security policies. He could also run for an additional five-year term after this one is finished.

Onize Ohikere

Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.

Comments

  • CaptTee's picture
    CaptTee
    Posted: Mon, 06/25/2018 03:31 pm

    He is an Antichrist wannabe who thinks Christian Pastors are terrorists.

    He should not get any F-35s for a number of reasons!

  • SBTB's picture
    SBTB
    Posted: Mon, 06/25/2018 07:11 pm

    Roger that, especially since he is also buying air defense systems from Russia.  Either you're a part of NATO or you're not -- he's shrewdly playing both sides.  "Democracy is light a street car.  You ride it until you get to your destination, and then you get off" -- not a direct Erdogan quote, but very close.
     

