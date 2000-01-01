Erdogan holds onto Turkish presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emerged as the winner in Sunday’s national election, giving the 15-year incumbent at least five more years in office. According to unofficial results, Erdogan secured about 52.6 percent of the votes while Muharram Ince, the major opposition contender from the Republican People’s Party, won 30.7 percent. In parliamentary elections, Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party also won 42.5 percent of the vote. Erdogan in his victory speech promised to “fight terroristic organizations” and increase the country’s international standing. “Our flag would flutter more freely, the peace of every citizen will be advanced,” he said. Erdogan has ruled Turkey as president since 2003. The country adopted a new executive presidential system after a narrow referendum last year. The president will assume the powers of the prime minister, appoint high-level officials, and make decisions on security policies. He could also run for an additional five-year term after this one is finished.