Equal access to serve

The U.S. Department of Education announced last week it will stop enforcing a ban on working with religious contractors to provide services to at-risk private school students. In an official notice to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Education Secretary Betsy DeVos explained that under the Supreme Court’s 2017 ruling in Trinity Lutheran vs. Comer, the ban was a form of religious discrimination.

U.S. law says that certain federally funded education services for at-risk children should be available to all students, even those who attend private school. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act required local school districts to identify private school students in their boundary areas who might need services and contract with outside groups to provide them. But the outside groups had to be secular, meaning organizations such as the Association of Christian Schools International could not participate, “even though the training we’d have been giving would have been, under the law, secular, neutral, and non-ideological,” said Thomas J. Cathey, a vice president at ACSI. The law created an awkward scenario in which religious schools had to work with secular service providers to access the federal funds, even if the same services were available from a religiously affiliated source such as ACSI.

In June 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Trinity Lutheran v. Comer that the Missouri Department of Education engaged in religious discrimination when it rejected a church school’s application for a playground resurfacing program while accepting the applications of secular schools. DeVos applied the same reasoning to the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, saying the U.S. Department of Education would no longer enforce the part of the law that “categorically excludes religious organizations simply because they are religious.”

Because of the change, Christian colleges can provide educational support and pedagogical training to teachers, and teachers who work for Christian schools can contract with school districts to provide after-school tutoring for at-risk and low-income students.

“Religious organizations such as our own, ACSI, or a religious teacher that’s teaching at a religious school, or a religious college, ought to have the same rights to provide services to the schools that need it,” Cathey said.

The notice was a response to President Donald Trump’s executive order last year instructing all executive agencies to reexamine their policies and procedures and how they might hinder religious liberty, according to Cathey.

Under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, school districts still have control over the contractors they work with, and the contractors can only provide nonreligious services and cannot be affiliated with the school receiving the services. But now religious organizations have the same access to district contracts as other groups.