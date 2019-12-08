Epstein’s death sparks inquiry, suspicion

U.S. Attorney General William Barr, the French government, and Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers want answers as to how the billionaire was able to kill himself in jail. Medical officials performed an autopsy Sunday but have not released their findings. The results could put to rest internet conspiracy theories that Epstein’s wealthy associates—such as former President Bill Clinton, President Donald Trump, or Britain’s Prince Andrew—orchestrated his death to keep him from revealing their secrets. Officials said Epstein hanged himself.

Did someone drop the ball? Since Epstein, 66, was found dead Saturday in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, officials have questioned why the jail took him off suicide watch despite evidence he had tried to take his life a previous time. Prosecutors had charged Epstein with sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls for years. Anonymous sources said the guards assigned to Epstein worked extreme overtime shifts and did not check on him for hours before he was found dead. Barr called the incident appalling and announced a pair of federal inquiries by the FBI and the Justice Department’s inspector general. French officials also demanded an investigation but did not confirm whether they had planned to charge Epstein, who had a residence in Paris.