Epstein’s death ruled a suicide

Billionaire and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein killed himself by hanging in prison, the New York medical examiner confirmed Friday. Conspiracy theories have abounded about how and why the well-connected financier died since he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City Saturday morning. The FBI and Justice Department are investigating conditions at the jail that allowed Epstein to go unsupervised long enough to commit suicide. Already there are reports the facility was understaffed and guards worked extreme overtime and did not complete required checks on prisoners.

Will Epstein’s alleged victims have justice? He was awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing underage girls over many years. In the past, numerous women have sued him for assault, some as young as 14 or 15 at the time of the alleged acts. Several women filed suit against Epstein’s estate this week, taking advantage of a new law that broadens the statute of limitations for sexual abuse claims.