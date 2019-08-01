Epstein guards falsified records on the night of his death

Two guards on duty the night billionaire Jeffrey Epstein died in jail are under suspicion of falling asleep, failing to check on the inmate for about three hours, and falsifying the records afterward. Epstein is believed to have committed suicide early Saturday at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where he awaited trial for sex trafficking of underage girls.

Have heads rolled over this? The U.S. Department of Justice placed the two guards on administrative leave and temporarily reassigned the warden of the jail. Falsifying records can be a federal crime. At the direction of U.S. Attorney General William Barr, the FBI and the Justice Department opened federal inquiries into how the billionaire managed to kill himself while in custody.

Dig deeper: Read WORLD intern Esther Eaton’s report from Epstein’s July 31 status hearing in a New York courtroom.