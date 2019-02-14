EPA rolls back Obama-era water regulations

The Environmental Protection Agency announced this week it will toss 2015 regulations governing wetlands and small waterways. EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler called the rule an “egregious power grab” that gave the government control of isolated ponds and seasonal streams. He pointed out that 31 states filed complaints against the rule. Environmental groups vowed to challenge the change in court.

Who benefits? The American Farm Bureau said revoking the rule helps farmers because the regulations initiated under the Obama administration created uncertainty about which land they were allowed to cultivate. The proposed rule change would protect only wetlands close or connected to a major body of water.

