EPA proposes freezing mileage standards

The Trump administration on Thursday filed a proposal to freeze Obama-era mileage standards intended to promote auto fuel efficiency and curb emissions. The regulations, set in 2012, established a mile-per-gallon standard for cars and light trucks, increasing through 2026. The Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement that freezing the standards at the planned 2020 level—an average of 37 miles per gallon for 2020 model vehicles—would give “the American people greater access to safer, more affordable vehicles that are cleaner for the environment.” The Obama regulations would have increased requirements to an average 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. The new proposal also revokes the authority of states to set tougher standards than federal regulations.

Automakers backed the proposal, claiming the Obama-era rules would have spiked vehicle prices. But environmental advocates argue the new proposal will increase pollution and raise fuel costs. California and 16 other states sued the Trump administration in May to keep planned fuel efficiency standards. The EPA said it plans to take public comment and issue a final decision this winter.