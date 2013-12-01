End-times televangelist Van Impe dies

Televangelist Jack Van Impe has died, his ministry confirmed on Saturday without giving further details. He was 88 years old.

Who was Van Impe? For more than 30 years, he and his wife, Rexella, hosted the television program Jack Van Impe Presents, in which he analyzed current events in the context of the Bible’s end-times prophecies. The program aired on the Trinity Broadcasting Network until 2011, when Van Impe severed ties over a disagreement about his criticism of prominent Christian leaders. He earned the nickname “The Walking Bible” for his extensive memory of Scripture verses.

