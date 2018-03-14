Emotion and reality in the school safety debate

The Trump administration on Sunday announced the formation of a new school safety task force to evaluate ways to make U.S. students safer on campus. The committee will examine a diverse range of proposals, including arming teachers.
But are such extreme measures really necessary?
According to a recent study by researchers at Northeastern University in Boston, they’re not.
“There is not an epidemic of school shootings,” said James Alan Fox, a professor of criminology, law, and public policy.
Contrary to the alarming statistics widely reported earlier this year, which included a variety of incidents that did not affect students, school shootings remain rare, Fox’s research revealed. Since 1996, records show 16 school shootings that involved multiple victims and at least two deaths. Of those, only eight qualified as mass shootings, incidents that included four or more deaths. During the past 25 years, 10 students died each year, on average, as a result of gunfire on campus.
Fox notes more children die each year from pool drownings and bicycle accidents. And the frequency of school shootings has declined since the 1990s, which saw four times more students die in school shootings than today.
Education and government officials should still consider ways to make students safer, Fox said, but they need to approach the task with realistic expectations.
“The thing to remember is that these are extremely rare events, and no matter what you can come up with to prevent it, the shooter will have a workaround,” he said.
Lawmakers in several states are considering raising the age to buy rifles, the mass shooting weapon of choice, from 18 to 21. But Fox noted only five mass shootings in the last 35 years involved a shooter younger than 21. Installing physical security measures such as barriers and metal detectors have also proven ineffective, Fox said.
Despite the evidence, lawmakers continue to debate new security measures, and parents continue to fear for their students’ lives. One company is cashing in on the alarm with bulletproof backpacks, although the Justice Department recently pilloried claims the bags passed any kind of official safety rating certification. And around the country, parents and officials are lobbying for more police officers on campus, a measure promoted by Florida Gov. Rick Scott after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14.
But Stoneman Douglas had a sheriff’s deputy on campus, and that didn’t stop what became the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history. Still, it’s hard to listen to pleas from grieving parents and shrug off attempts to do something to prevent another tragedy.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, charged with leading the Trump administration’s new school safety commission, vowed Sunday to fight for “every student and teacher to have a safe environment. “We will bring together a wide array of practitioners, including teachers, those on the front lines, to help identify best practices and solutions that are working in communities and states across the country,” she said.
Comments
KatiePosted: Wed, 03/14/2018 01:16 pm
I do not believe Stoneman Douglas was the deadliest school shooting in US History, as the article states. Sandy Hook unfortunately saw 26 people die, Virginia Tech had more than that, and if you go back in history an even deadlier school attack occurred in the 1920s.
Web EditorPosted: Wed, 03/14/2018 02:41 pm
Thank you for pointing out the error. We have clarified that it was the deadliest high school shooting in the United States.
West Coast GrammaPosted: Wed, 03/14/2018 04:05 pm
World,
Re: Emotion and Reality in the School Safety Debate
I can't believe what I am reading here. Is this a news article or a World Opinion piece? If an opinion piece, then I am extremely disappointed in World, as a Christian magazine. If a news article, then quotations should be used frequently to indicate that certain statements are claims made by so-and-so, in this case, Fox News, rather than actual facts.
This is objectionable language that smacks highly of opinion:
1) The Headline. "Emotion and Reality". This headline already implies that there is a large disjunct between today's student demonstrations and reality. Connotations of the vocabulary of course favor the side of "reality."
2) " But are such extreme measures really necessary?" When did taking steps to ensure school safety become "extreme measures?" Is that World speaking? This is America, folks. It is never okay for any child to be shot up in a school. Taking measures to ensure safety in a government mandated institution for children is not extreme. It's expected, minimal. We should consider school safety at least as seriously as toy safety. A toy shown to cause even one child mortal harm is subject to tremendous regulation or recall.
3) "School shootings remain rare." That is pure opinion. Consider steak. What is "rare" to one person is overcooked to another. These are children's lives we are talking about. Now look at the quoted statistics. "Since 1996, records show 16 school shootings that involved multiple victims and at least two deaths. Of those, only eight qualified as mass shootings, incidents that included four or more deaths. During the past 25 years, 10 students died each year, on average, as a result of gunfire on campus." Once again, "only eight" is callous opinion in reference to dead children, someone else's children, I'm assuming. Eight mass shootings in 22 years is one mass shooting every three years. Who is the god who calls eight mass shootings rare? "10 students died each year, on average, as a result of gunfire on campus." And this, also, is called "rare"?
Since World is quoting Fox, definitely these are Fox's opinions, but are they also World's opinions? The manner in which World reproduces Fox's abusive control of language causes me to think that World has also adopted these opinions about children being murdered in what should be safe zones.
4) The central three paragraphs beginning with, "Lawmakers in several states..." seem to be making the argument that nothing works, so why bother? In fact, the last sentence of the third paragraph admits as much, "Still, it’s hard to listen to pleas from grieving parents and shrug off attempts to do something to prevent another tragedy." This is exactly what this article is doing--attempting to shrug off this latest mass shooting at a government school. "No big deal...these numbers are acceptable."
Why didn't either Fox News or World state a single statistic regarding the success rate of other western nations which have taken large steps to ban guns themselves? We know that Fox is biased. I never knew that World Magazine considered school safety a negotiable item. If automobiles somehow were to crash into schools and kill as many students in multiple incidents as have been killed by guns, you can be sure our country's legislators would bend over backward to correct the situation.
This article is slanted towards one side of the debate. It's an opinion piece. It's presenting the emotionally biased favoritism of Fox News towards guns as though their presentation is fact. If this Fox News reprint represents World's opinion, then this article should be clearly labeled as an opinion piece. This is written as an editorial pretending to be news. And if it is news, then it's only half of the story.
BrucePosted: Wed, 03/14/2018 05:32 pm
@WestCoastGramma, I disagree. I think Ms. Jones did a fine job. Of course, WorldMag presents news from a certain perspective and is not strictly neutral with respect to the news. 'Rare'? If you have a zero-tolerance standard, than any event is unacceptable. Zero-tolerance is not a feasible standard, though. And I think it is pointless to compare the US to other countries because the fact is that in the USA, people do own guns. Proscribing the selling of some guns to certain folks, such as those with mental health issues with a tendency for violence, seems good to consider. But in our country, people are innocent until proven guilty, so the government will not and cannot remove guns from our society. Finally, it is a fallacy to say that, in recognizing these facts and having a response less than supporting the ban of all gun sales, this means that we don't care about such events as have occurred. You put words in the mouth of the author. She did not say anywhere that these tragedies are no big deal. She reported very accurately that the problem is complex, that the difficulty of knowing what to change (much less doing it) is difficult, and when we as a society just want to do something, not being able to do so is dissatisfying. She did not say she (or anyone) doesn't care. Personally, I find your manner of attacking the article problematic and not defensible (you don't yourself provide any facts for consideration, just loud opinions and rhetoric), and you are not convincing me that the article is deficient.