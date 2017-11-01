Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president

Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s former vice president, assumed his role as the country’s new president on Friday after Robert Mugabe resigned amid mounting pressure earlier this week. Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe’s second president since the country’s independence in 1980. Tens of thousands of Zimbabweans gathered at the national stadium in Harare for the swearing-in ceremony, some holding banners that read “Dawn of a new era.” Mnangagwa said he was deeply humbled to take power and added the country “should never remain hostages of our past.” He will serve until the end of the presidential term in 2018, when the country will hold regularly scheduled elections. Mnangagwa’s ascension follows a series of events that began several weeks ago when Mugabe fired him from his post as vice president. The move raised concerns as Mugabe, 93, wanted to set the stage for his wife, Grace, to take power. The military seized control last week and Mugabe resigned Tuesday after Parliament began impeachment proceedings. Mnangagwa and the ruling party assured Mugabe he would not face prosecution and will remain safe in the country.