Embattled Missouri governor resigns
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 5/29/18, 06:09 pm
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Tuesday announced his resignation 17 months into his scandal-tainted tenure. A St. Louis grand jury indicted Greitens, a Republican, in February with felony invasion of privacy over a photo of a woman with whom he was having an alleged affair. That charge was dismissed, but in April the St. Louis prosecutor charged Greitens with another felony related to the use of a charity donor list in campaign fundraising. Less than two weeks ago, the Missouri legislature convened a special session to consider whether to impeach Greitens, and a special House investigatory committee had subpoenaed the governor to testify Monday. Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson is set to replace Greitens when his resignation becomes official Friday.
