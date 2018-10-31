Election building blocs

WASHINGTON—Early estimates show Tuesday’s midterm elections saw record voter turnout, but smaller blocs of voters held the biggest sway on outcomes.

About 113 million people, or 49 percent of eligible voters, cast ballots, according to preliminary data from the Elections Project tracking group. Final voter turnout data is expected to firm up in the coming weeks as counts of absentee and provisional ballots trickle in. If current estimates are correct, they would represent a big jump from the 2014 midterms during President Barack Obama’s second term, in which 83 million people voted, 36.4 percent of those eligible.

Democrats owe their victories in House races to a leftward lurch in the suburbs. Suburban voters ousted vulnerable Republicans such as Reps. Barbara Comstock of Virginia, Carlos Curbelo of Florida, and Randy Hultgren of Illinois.

In a news conference Tuesday, President Donald Trump blamed several GOP candidates’ distancing themselves from him for their losses or likely losses. (Some House races are still too close to call.) Though the president was not on the ballot, most voters had Trump on the brain. A nationwide exit poll by The Associated Press found about two-thirds of voters said expressing opposition or support for the president factored into their decision. Thirty-eight percent of voters said they cast their ballots in opposition to the president, while 26 percent voted to support Trump.

NBC News reported that 41 percent of voters identified their top election concern as healthcare, something Democratic candidates focused on heavily during the campaign. That issue might have swayed suburban women in particular. The AP exit poll found that 6 in 10 female voters voted for Democratic candidates. Men were more evenly split.

Exit polls also found that about 23 percent of voters cited immigration as an important issue. The economy, historically close to the top of the list, took a back seat, with 21 percent of voters saying it was a concern.

Young voters are still failing to show up in significant enough numbers to be a reliable voting bloc. Turnout among voters ages 18 to 24 was 48.5 percent in 2008 and a key factor in Obama winning the presidency. Though youth turnout increased this year, a record mobilization of young voters did not happen. An estimated 31 percent of eligible youth voters (ages 18–29) cast ballots this year, according to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, compared to 21 percent in the 2014 midterms.

That could partially account for the failure of progressive candidates in competitive districts. Though New York City sent firebrand democratic-socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Congress, progressive darlings elsewhere, including gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum in Florida and Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke in Texas, fell short.

Fallout from the confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh helped bring down a pack of centrist Democratic senators, including Indiana’s Joe Donnelly, North Dakota’s Heidi Heitkamp, and Missouri’s Claire McCaskill. Incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida still trails Republican Gov. Rick Scott by a hair in that Senate race, which could require a recount. But Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the lone Democrat who voted for Kavanaugh, won reelection in his Trump-supporting state. In many of those races, at least two-thirds of voters said a senators’ yay or nay on Kavanaugh factored into their decision, according to exit polling by CNN.

Looking ahead to the 2020 general election, the midterm outcomes show both parties will have to find a way to court moderate voters and mobilize the traditionally disengaged, even as their bases move farther apart.