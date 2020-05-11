Election 2020 still too close to call

The last votes seemed to take the longest to count as another day working day closed without definitive results in key states. According to the Associated Press’ election map, Joe Biden lacked just six electoral votes to clinch the presidency. But with lawsuits pending in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, along with the possibility of recounts in several close states, Americans could still be weeks away from knowing who will be president for the next four years.

How is the country holding up? Demonstrations have occurred in several big cities with protesters demanding officials “count every vote”—a position Biden supporters believe will help their candidate, who has done well with mail-in and absentee voters. Supporters of President Donald Trump have gathered outside election offices in places such as Detroit and Maricopa County, Ariz., to protest ballot irregularities and a perceived lack of transparency that they say give Biden an unfair advantage. As of Thursday, however, fears of post-election rioting that led shop owners to board up windows had not come to pass.

