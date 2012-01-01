Eight people killed in crash near U.S.-Mexico border

Law enforcement near the Texas border city of Del Rio was trying to stop a Dodge truck for a traffic violation when the driver sped away and crashed into another vehicle. Eight passengers in the Dodge died in the crash on Monday. Another passenger was hospitalized, as was the driver and one child passenger of the other truck.

Who were they? The Texas Department of Public Safety said all eight victims were Mexican nationals between the ages of 18 and 20 in the country illegally. Seven were men and one was a woman, Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez said. The collision happened weeks after 13 unauthorized immigrants died in a car crash in Southern California.

