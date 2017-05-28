Egyptian president blesses NGO crackdown

China silences another dissenting activist
He Weifang, a prominent Chinese law professor and government critic, has decided to stop publishing his works on social media after facing obstruction and criticism from the Chinese government. His writing on law and politics, as well as social issues, garnered him some 20 million readers between his personal blog, his Weibo microblog, and two Wechat accounts. Authorities repeatedly shut down the blog and froze some of his social media accounts. He also faced attacks from Communist Party supporters, who have organized demonstrations against the scholar. He has criticized China’s lack of judicial independence and also advocates for imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Liu Xiaobo. His last major post came after the government passed a law in March that forbids any criticism of Communist Party heroes. China has continued to suppress any voice that opposes the Republic’s authoritarian ruler and founder, Mao Zedong. “They can slit the throats of every rooster in the world but the sky will brighten,” He said. “Let’s just sit and wait for the dawn.” —O.O.