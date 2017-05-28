Egyptian president blesses NGO crackdown

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi on Monday approved a law that will increase state control of non-governmental organizations, the latest crackdown on opposition in the country. Human rights groups and U.S. officials blasted the law, warning it will turn civil society into another arm of government.

The new law restricts NGO activities to social and development work, and mandates their activities abide by the “state’s development plan.” NGOs will need permission to conduct fieldwork and publish surveys and also must inform authorities before collecting or spending donations of $550 or more. Groups that don’t comply could face either a five-year jail term or a $55,000 fine.

“This is a complete disaster,” human rights defender Mohamed Zaree, told the New York Times. “It’s not just human rights organizations—they are also going after charities and any organized group they do not already control.”

The non-governmental organizations have a year to comply with the law or face dissolution. About 47,000 local NGOs and another 100 foreign nonprofits currently work in Egypt.

Lawmakers passed the bill in November, but it needed the president’s ratification. U.S. officials threatened to cut back American aid to the country if the legislation passed. Egypt has argued the crackdown will keep out terror groups and their influence. The government on Thursday banned 21 news websites, including Aljazeera and Egyptian independent news site Mada Masr. State officials accused the sites of supporting terrorism and dispatching false news.

Human Rights Watch and the United Nations both warned the legislation could turn Egypt’s civic institutions into government puppets. Maged Atef with the Washington Institute said the ratification could signal the final elimination of Egypt NGOs and civil society, especially given the country’s precarious economic situation.

“The Egyptian state, in order to silence a handful of human rights groups if found meddlesome, has strangled thousands of groups shouldering the burdens the government could not handle,” Atef said. “This will cause the very unrest which the war against the rights organizations was intended—according to authorities—to guard against.”