Egypt strikes militant bases in Libya

Egyptian fighter jets struck militant bases in eastern Libya late today in retaliation for an earlier morning attack that killed 28 Coptic Christians. Officials said the warplanes targeted the headquarters of the Shura Council of Mujahideen, a group with ties to al-Qaeda, in the city of Derna, Libya. Shortly before the announcement, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi said in a televised address that Egypt will strike bases where militants who attack Egypt are trained, regardless of where they are. He also called on U.S. President Donald Trump to lead the global war on terror. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

We Sift the news so you don't have to.