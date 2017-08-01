Egypt cancels meeting with Kushner over denied aid

Egypt’s foreign ministry canceled a Wednesday meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and other officials after the United States denied the country millions of dollars in aid. Kushner currently leads a delegation traveling in the Middle East to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. The Trump administration on Tuesday cut $95.7 million in military and economic aid to Egypt and delayed an additional $195 million in military financing, noting that the pending process depends on human rights improvements and efforts by Egyptian authorities to ease harsh restrictions on civic groups and non-governmental organizations. Egypt’s foreign ministry in a statement warned that the denied aid could have a negative impact on the countries’ common interests.