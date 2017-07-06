Education savings accounts fail 2017 legislative test

Eight thousand families who signed up for education savings accounts in Nevada will remain in effective legal limbo for another year after Nevada lawmakers withheld funding for the program in the 2018 budget. An education savings account (ESA) would allow students, regardless of income, to apply for about $5,000 in state funds to pay for education-related expenses, including tutoring, special therapies, and private school. Most other ESA programs are open only to students from low-income families or students with special needs.

Nevada lawmakers approved the program in 2015, but it immediately faced a legal challenge from teachers unions who said it would undermine the public school system. The Nevada Supreme Court ruled in favor of the program last year but said lawmakers couldn’t fund it by taking money away from public schools.

Republican plans to rework the funding mechanism took a detour when Democrats regained control of both the state House and Senate in November. GOP lawmakers continued to push for ESA funding, but Democrats refused to budge. After some last-minute wrangling over the weekend, Republicans agreed to drop ESA funding in exchange for a one-time, $20 million payment to the state’s Opportunity Scholarship program for low-income students.

The Nevada School Choice Partnership vowed to keep fighting. School choice advocates tout ESAs as the best way to give parents control over their students’ education because, unlike vouchers, the funds aren’t limited to a particular type of school. Despite enthusiasm for ESAs among many conservative groups, the programs haven’t fared well this legislative session.

The only win came from Arizona, which expanded its Empowerment Scholarship Account program to all of the state’s 1.1 million students. But as in Nevada, funding problems will limit implementation. Only 5,500 students will be allowed to sign up each year, with enrollment capped at no more than 30,000 by 2022.

Efforts to implement ESAs in other states, including Missouri and Texas, failed to gain traction. School choice advocates have put much emphasis on lobbying lawmakers, but they need to redouble efforts to sell the idea to parents—the most effective lobbyists. In last week’s column I mentioned a poll showing Americans are open to more school choice programs even though they know little about them. If advocates can convince parents they need ESAs, legislation will follow.