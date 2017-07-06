Education savings accounts fail 2017 legislative test

Free speech fiasco
Classes at a small private university in Olympia, Wash., resumed Monday after protests and threats led to a three-day shutdown. The furor at Evergreen State College began last month when a professor wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal criticizing a school event that asked white students to leave campus to talk about race. The school had previously held an annual “Day of Absence,” during which minority students held off-campus discussions.
Biology professor Bret Weinstein, who is white, objected to “challenged coercive segregation by race.” He tried to make a distinction between a group of students voluntarily leaving campus versus another group being asked to leave. Critics quickly denounced Weinstein as a racist, and protests followed. Students demanded the school fire Weinstein, and the campus police chief told the professor she couldn’t protect him. To avoid the angry mob, which at one point barricaded the library with furniture, Weinstein held his class last week in a nearby public park.
On Thursday, an anonymous caller to the Thurston County Communications Center announced plans for an armed attack on campus. Administrators canceled classes and didn’t resume instruction until Monday. University President George Bridges issued a statement Friday insisting the school would not fire any faculty member based solely on student requests. But since Weinstein’s detractors have accused him of discrimination, administrators will conduct a “full investigation.”
Free speech advocates at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education note the Evergreen situation mirrors similar problems at other universities, where intolerance for differences of opinion has reached a fevered pitch. Others have noted the irony of the ire against Weinstein, who last made headlines for speaking out against racism as a college student. —L.J.
Comments
My Two CentsPosted: Wed, 06/07/2017 03:38 pm
