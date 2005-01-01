Economy, not environment, did in the Vikings

Darwin’s abominable mystery remains
The Bible forbids marriage and mating between close human relatives, but it seems God also designed many flowers with a mechanism to prevent inbreeding.
Charles Darwin called the origin of flowering plants an “abominable mystery,” and current research continues to leave Darwin’s followers in the dark. Flowering plants contain both male and female components within the same plant—the male component produces pollen, which germinates on the female component, the stigma.
A plant’s stigma produces a substance toxic to its own pollen but not to the pollen of others. And pollen has an antidote to all other plants’ toxins except its own. The toxins and antidotes prevent inbreeding and allow genetic diversity to flourish.
Evolution could only produce that mechanism if the mutation that enables the stigma to make the toxin occurred at the same time as the mutation that made the pollen’s antidote. But scientists remain unable to explain how this co-evolution could happen, since they believe a random process produces genetic mutations.
In a study published last month in the journal Genetics, a team of evolutionary geneticists, game theorists, and applied mathematics experts at Austria’s Institute of Science and Technology attempted to solve the mystery through theoretical computer simulations. But when they matched their predictions with real world data, they found the diversity of genes in their theoretical simulations was much lower than those found in nature. In a statement, the researchers said they were left with many more questions, and “the mystery of the high diversity in nature still exists.” —J.B.