Economy, not environment, did in the Vikings

New research published this month pushes back on the environmentalist claim that climate change destroyed the Viking outposts of Greenland. The study, published last week in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, tells of a changing economic climate, not climate change.

In the mid-12th century, a flourishing Viking settlement existed on the massive island of Greenland. The Norse community secured its own bishop and paid their tithes in walrus tusks. Archaeological ruins from the era include a monastery and elaborate church buildings boasting bronze bells and stained glass. Scientists have unearthed ornate crucifixes, knife handles, fancy dice, and chess sets carved from walrus tusks. But by the end of the 15th century, the Greenland Vikings mysteriously vanished.

Because the disappearance of these Norse outposts coincided roughly with the beginning of the Little Ice Age, an era of cooling temperatures, many environmentalists have concluded climate change wrought the Vikings’ demise and have latched onto the story as an object lesson for today.

In a 2005 interview about his book, Collapse, American anthropologist Jared Diamond told The Guardian the Vikings sealed their own fate because they did not heed climate change and amend their ways: If they had not stripped their land of trees they would have had wood to burn. If they had fished, instead of keeping cattle that often could not survive the Greenland winters, they would not have starved. And if they had traded tusks and hides for tools and food instead of religious artifacts, they could have prepared better for climate change.

Now scientists for the first time have analyzed DNA samples from fragments of walrus skulls housed in more than a dozen European museums, and the results surprised them. The evaluation indicated the vast majority of ivory in all of Europe at that time came from Greenland. It turned out the Vikings were prolific traders of ivory throughout Europe and likely enjoyed a highly lucrative monopoly on the precious commodity.

“Until now, there was no quantitative data to support the story about walrus ivory from Greenland,” Bastiaan Star, co-author of the study, said in a statement. “Walruses could have been hunted in the north of Russia, and perhaps even in Arctic Norway at that time. Our research now proves beyond doubt that much of the ivory traded to Europe during the Middle Ages really did come from Greenland.”

Scientists now suspect factors such as a European change of taste for elephant ivory or the onset of the Black Plague led to a collapsing ivory market and economic ruin for the Greenlanders. Thomas McGovern, an anthropologist at Hunter College in New York said the new research is “changing the story that we’ve been telling for years.”