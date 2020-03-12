Economist Walter Williams dies

Walter Williams, who built a career as a professor and writer, died on Wednesday. He was 84. Williams taught his final class on Microeconomic Theory at George Mason University on Tuesday. He was raised in poverty by a single mother in Philadelphia and earned his doctorate in economics from the University of California–Los Angeles in 1972. Heritage Foundation President Kay C. James remembered him as “an incorrigible fighter for freedom.”

What was he known for? In his 10 books and more than 150 journalistic publications, Williams leaves a legacy marked by deep research that often led him against popular thought. His book, More Liberty Means Less Government: Our Founders Knew This Well, explains the often-harmful outcomes of well-meaning minimum wage increases, welfare programs, and judicial leniency for blacks. He also spoke out against occupational licensing, taxicab regulations, and other practices that hurt black entrepreneurs in another book, The State Against Blacks. It later inspired the PBS documentary, “Good Intentions.”

