Ebola outbreak in Congo could spread

The World Health Organization warned the already deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo could escalate to a regional crisis. WHO raised the risk level as health responders continued to operate in increasingly violent regions and battle misinformation within affected communities.

The country’s Ministry of Health on Aug. 1 declared a new Ebola outbreak in the northeastern provinces, which border Uganda, South Sudan, and Rwanda. As of Saturday, WHO reported 157 cases, including 102 deaths.

WHO in a statement said its response is at a “critical juncture” as attacks by armed groups persist in affected areas. On Sept. 22, the Allied Democratic Forces staged an attack in the city of Beni in North Kivu province—where WHO runs a base—and killed 21 people. On Sept. 24 in the town of Oicha in Ituri province, 12 miles north of Beni, local officials said the same armed group burned down houses, killed one man, and kidnapped 14 children. Oicha currently has two confirmed Ebola cases and one probable case.

“WHO response activities have been severely limited as Beni and other towns mark a period of mourning for those who were killed,” the organization said in a statement.

North Kivu and Ituri remain the epicenter of armed clashes and intercommunal unrest. The Norwegian Refugee Council said conflict in the regions caused nearly 750,000 people to flee within the first eight months of this year.

The United Nations Refugee Agency also raised alarm over the latest attacks, saying armed violence caused 13,000 people in Beni to flee their homes in August alone. An average of 200 refugees continue to cross daily into Uganda, which represents “only a tiny fraction” of the daily movement of traders and family visits between the two countries, the group said.

Peter Salama, WHO’s head of emergency response, told a news conference in Geneva that local politicians are exploiting people’s natural fear of the outbreak to sow doubt in the current administration ahead of elections in December: “We’re very concerned in the run-up to the elections projected for December that exploitation … will gather momentum and make it very difficult to root out the last cases of Ebola.”

The virus also continues to spread geographically as some families opt to care for sick relatives at home, while others leave health facilities to seek alternative care.

The outbreak reached closer to the Ugandan border after one woman who attended the burial of some Ebola victims refused vaccination in Beni and fled. She died on Sept. 20 at a hospital in Tshomia on bordering Lake Albert after seeking help from a traditional healer. WHO said the woman’s husband is now the second confirmed case in the town.

The health organization warned against trade or travel restrictions with Congo, and said it will continue to work with neighboring countries to ensure health authorities remain alert.

“As the risk of national and regional spread is very high, it is important for neighboring provinces and countries to enhance surveillance and preparedness activities,” WHO noted.