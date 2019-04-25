Easter at Coachella

On Sunday morning, Kanye West gave the public its first clear picture of what he calls his “Sunday Service,” a weekly invite-only gospel series he has been hosting since January, this time as a grand-scale Easter event at Coachella, pop music’s premier annual event, in Indio, Calif.

The two-hour Easter service drew 50,000 festivalgoers and was live-streamed on YouTube through a peephole camera, revealing a stunning spectacle many are still trying to understand.

A purple-clad West performed only two songs, both new, while fellow collaborators, including Chance the Rapper, Kid Cudi, and Earl “DMX” Simmons, contributed a mixture of gospel hymns, soul music, and West’s songs. Meanwhile, a choir of hundreds draped in dusty rose sang and danced rapturously along a sod-covered hillside outside the Coachella camping area.

Most notably, DMX delivered a guttural two-minute homily, the choir swaying and humming in the background. He prayed, “May you fill the void in our souls and lay our fears to rest. There’s no way we can live for Jesus when we’re living in the flesh.” He also quoted 1 John 2:15: “Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him.” West appeared visibly emotional afterward, covering his face with his hands, and at another point dropping to his knees and closing his eyes.

This week, some praised West for his vulnerability and for facilitating a churchlike experience at Coachella. But others noted the irony of the lines outside the “Church Clothes” tent, where West’s “Yeezy” fashion brand debuted “Jesus Walks” socks for $50, “Trust God” T-shirts for $70, and sweatshirts and sweatpants for much more.

Now that West’s Sunday Service is mainstream, many are speculating whether he is genuinely attempting to do God’s work or simply tapping into a glossy evangelical market in an attempt to purify his beleaguered image.

West began hosting his Sunday Services in January at a variety of outdoor venues, always shrouded in secrecy with mostly celebrity attendees who reportedly sign nondisclosure agreements in order to keep the show’s content private. Only snippets of these gatherings have trickled out to the public, mostly through West’s wife Kim Kardashian West’s Instagram account.

West has played with Christian themes throughout his career, routinely blending the sacred and profane. In 2006, he posed as Jesus for the cover of Rolling Stone, and his 2013 album, titled Yeezus, a nickname he adopted for himself, contains the song “I am a God.”

Statements like this have rendered West one of music’s most polarizing figures. Last year he started another firestorm by publicly supporting President Donald Trump, calling him a “brother” and donning a signed “Make America Great Again” hat. West also made off-color statements about slavery and mental health.

At Coachella, though, West was strangely quiet, and the event was uniquely devoid of his usual antics. On the Christian hip-hop news site Rapzilla, rapper James Gardin wrote, “Every time I heard them yell ‘He’s Alive!’ and when they sang ‘Satan We’re Gonna Tear Your Kingdom Down!’ I believed that they really meant it. If we’re honest we saw a beautiful display of boldness.”

But Kardashian West has repeatedly downplayed any theological message. She told late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel that the Sunday Services have “no praying … no sermon … no Word. It’s just music, and it’s just a feeling.” (Her sister Kourtney Kardashian clarified it is “a Christian thing.”) Following Coachella, Kardashian West praised her husband to her 135 million Instagram followers, saying he wanted to start a church “for healing for himself and his close friends and family.”