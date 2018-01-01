East Pittsburgh officer charged in shooting of teen
by Daniel James Devine
Posted 6/27/18, 12:32 pm
Prosecutors in East Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday charged a white police officer with criminal homicide in the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager. On June 19, East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld pulled over a car that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a nearby drive-by shooting that had occurred 15 minutes earlier. While Rosfeld arrested the driver, 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. fled from the car along with a companion. Rosfeld fired several rounds, hitting Rose three times in the elbow, back, and face. The teen died from his injuries. Investigators say Rosfeld, 30, gave inconsistent statements about whether he had seen what he thought was a gun in Rose’s hand. They determined the teenager was not carrying a gun, although he had an empty gun magazine in his pocket. Police found two guns inside the vehicle. Investigators say the driver admitted someone had fired shots from the back seat of the car earlier in the day but claimed Rose had been in the front seat and had not shot anyone during the drive-by shooting. If convicted, Rosfeld could face a sentence of life in prison.
Daniel James Devine
Daniel is managing editor of WORLD Magazine and lives in Indiana. Follow Daniel on Twitter @DanJamDevine.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Wed, 06/27/2018 01:46 pm
What a mess. Glad I'm not on the jury that has to figure this out.
RCRPosted: Wed, 06/27/2018 02:09 pm
The constant drumbeat of "systemic police racism" pounded into the minds of young black men is undoubtedly a factor in such deaths. In no way attempting to excuse the actions of the police officer, there is little doubt that this young man would be alive today had he not decided he was safer attempting to flee than to comply.
Ed SchickPosted: Wed, 06/27/2018 03:35 pm
Why is it so important to mention who is white and who is black in this incident? Does color make the officer's actions more right or more wrong? Does the skin color of the young man really matter? Why do so many people in the media look at people through racist lenses?
The officer seemed certain he was dealing with someone who was just involved in a shooting. It is wrong for someone who has been involved in a shooting to evade police. The police are tasked with protecting the community and those involved in shootings should not run from police. All our citizens should respect police. Resisting arrest, fighting police or running away is not the answer.