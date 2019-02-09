East Coast braces for Dorian

Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Bahamas on Monday with winds gusting up to 200 mph and a massive storm surge. The Category 5 storm was creeping over the islands at 1 mph. Residents headed to shelters before the hurricane, which is expected to leave many homeless.

Where is Dorian headed next? The storm is moving slowly toward Florida and will approach the coast early Tuesday. Forecasters expect it to take a turn up the Atlantic seaboard but still don’t know exactly where it will hit. Georgia and South Carolina ordered their coastlines evacuated, and Florida told residents to leave the most vulnerable areas along the shore.

