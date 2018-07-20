Easing a grief ‘as real as the life itself’

Nebraska is the first state to offer birth certificates to mothers who experienced miscarriages during any point in their pregnancies.

The commemorative certificates, available this month, will include the sex and name of the baby, or simply “Baby Girl” or “Baby Boy” if the parents did not provide a name. They will also state, “This certificate is not proof of a live birth.”

“One out of every four pregnancies ends in miscarriage, and as we’ve heard from moms and dads across the state already, the grief of that loss is as real as the life itself,” said Nate Grasz, policy director of the Nebraska Family Alliance. “Creating a culture of life means honoring the lives lost in miscarriage as well as the families who grieve.”

For many women, losing an unborn child is devastating. A poll conducted by Tommy’s, a U.K.-based organization dedicated to studying miscarriage and offering support to grieving parents, shows that most women feel guilty about the loss. Seventy-seven percent of the respondents felt angry, and 80 percent were jealous of pregnant friends. Social media can exacerbate the sorrow with photos of babies, pregnancy announcements, or cute baby bumps.

“Every time I heard a birth announcement, it pierced my heart a little,” blogger Anna Whitehouse told the BBC this month. “And I wanted to be the bigger person. I was desperate to be the bigger person. I was desperate to be fully happy for my friends.”

Having a piece of paper to commemorate the life of their child, however short, could help the grieving process, Nebraska resident Makaela Parsons said, who lost her baby Kemptynn at 38 weeks’ gestation. “It might not seem significant, but you don’t have much,” she said. “Whatever you have, that’s what you have for life.”

The certificates will apply retroactively. The state will issue a certificate even to parents who suffered a miscarriage decades ago if they provide a doctor’s note to verify the loss and pay a $19 fee.