Earwig wing design awes engineers

Mechanical engineers at ETH Zurich and Purdue University are trying to mimic God’s design of the wing folds of the humble earwig, a folding structure superior to anything made by humans.

The rigid, straight folds of paper origami can stretch and break, but the earwig’s elastic wing folds are flexible and self-folding. Rather than lacking stability, they lock into specific shapes, allowing the wings to both extend and rotate.

The scientists noted that anyone who has ever wrestled with repacking a tent or refolding a map will see the usefulness of an automatically self-folding apparatus. “Once you’ve unfolded these things, it’s often impossible to fold them back to their original shape. If, on the other hand, they simply refolded automatically, this would save a lot of hassle,” Jakob Faber, one of the researchers, said in a statement.

The earwig wings contain more folds than any other organism in the animal kingdom. They expand to 10 times larger when open, allowing the insect to fly with stability and ease, yet can retract into a compact formation that allows the bug to tunnel underground without damage.

Scientists used what they learned from studying the earwig to create an artificial structure that works on the same principle and mimics the same design. In a study published in Science, they explained many possible applications, including foldable electronics and solar sails for satellites or space probes that could be transported in very small spaces and then unfurled to full size when ready for use.