Earwig wing design awes engineers

Outer space DNA drift?
NASA has corrected recent erroneous reports that nearly a year in space changed 7 percent of astronaut Scott Kelly’s DNA. Kelly spent 11 months at the International Space Station in 2015 participating in a study of how the harsh environment of space affected his biological makeup. NASA hoped to understand the effects of extended time periods in space in preparation for a future manned flight to Mars.
Scientists compared Kelly’s physiological changes with those of his identical twin brother, Mark, who stayed on Earth. They found most of the changes Kelly experienced in space returned to normal within hours or days of returning. But researchers noted that 7 percent of the genes that changed their expression in space stayed that way six months after his return. When the analysis became public, many media outlets reported that 7 percent of Kelly’s genes changed and that his DNA no longer matched that of his brother.
Kelly’s DNA did not fundamentally change, NASA said. The 7 percent reflects changes in gene expression, or how the DNA produces proteins, not the DNA itself. The minimal change in gene expression relates to longer-term changes in Kelly’s immune system, DNA repair, bone formation, oxygen deficiency, and elevated carbon dioxide in the blood stream. According to the study, spaceflight affects gene expression through oxygen deprivation, increased inflammation, and shifts in nutrition. NASA will publish a final, more detailed report later this year. —J.B.
A calorie-counting tooth-bot
Researchers at Tufts University just developed a miniaturized sensor that mounts directly on a tooth and, using radio frequency signals, wirelessly sends information about glucose, salt, and alcohol intake to a mobile device.
When the sensor comes in contact with any one of the three substances, its electrical properties shift, causing it to change color and transmit a different spectrum of radio frequency waves depending on which substance it detects.
The researchers noted that future adaptations could allow the sensors to identify a wide range of nutrients and chemicals from a variety of surfaces. “We have extended common RFID [radio-frequency identification] technology to a sensor package that can dynamically read and transmit information on its environment, whether it is affixed to a tooth, to skin, or any other surface,” researcher Fiorenzo Omenetto said in a statement. —J.B.
A ruff Easter
As Easter approaches so does an increased risk of chocolate poisoning for our canine friends, according to a study published in Vet Record.
Researchers at the University of Liverpool analyzed data from 229 veterinary practices between 2012 and 2017 for consultations relating to chocolate poisoning in dogs during holiday celebrations. They found that the incidence of chocolate-induced illness doubles around Easter, outpaced only by Christmas. Chocolate-covered Easter eggs, chocolate cake, and chocolate bunnies represented the most frequent sources of Easter-time poisoning.
None of the cases studied proved life-threatening, and most concerned only small amounts of chocolate ingestion, although one case involved a pet who ate an entire garden of Easter eggs hidden for a large party of children. Chocolate contains the stimulant theobromine that can cause vomiting, increased heart rate, agitation, and seizures in dogs. —J.B.