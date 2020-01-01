Earthquake strikes Greece and Turkey

At least 14 people are dead and more than 500 injured after a quake toppled buildings and caused flooding on the Turkish coast and a Greek island. Friday’s earthquake was centered in the Aegean Sea northeast of Samos, according to the Kandilli Observatory in Turkey. The country’s emergency management agency said it measured the quake at magnitude 6.6.

How bad is the damage? Izmir, Turkey, suffered the worst destruction with 10 buildings collapsed and four destroyed, Gov. Yavuz Selim Kosger said. A small tsunami hit a district south of Izmir. Search and rescue workers were looking for survivors in at least 17 buildings. Two teenagers died on the island of Samos, and two of the 19 injured people were airlifted to Athens.

